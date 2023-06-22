Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,158 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

