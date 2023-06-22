Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.97 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

