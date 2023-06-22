Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.37 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.79.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $286.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.