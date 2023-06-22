Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,932 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

NYSE APTV opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

