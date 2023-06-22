Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,715 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $281.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.09 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

