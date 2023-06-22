Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,850 shares of company stock valued at $55,908,563. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

