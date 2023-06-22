Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $227.22 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.70.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

