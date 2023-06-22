U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,112 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

