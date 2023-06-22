Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.41 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

