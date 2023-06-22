Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,519 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

KLAC opened at $456.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.12 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

