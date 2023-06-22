Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $736,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $338.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $304.54. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

