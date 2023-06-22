Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHW opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.



