Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,264.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,148.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $611.46 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

