Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $426.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.10. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,125 shares of company stock worth $44,863,615 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

