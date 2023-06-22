Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

