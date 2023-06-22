Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,626 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.