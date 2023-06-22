Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

