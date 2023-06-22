Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 23,752 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 66,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

OXLC stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

