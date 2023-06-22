Naviter Wealth LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $110.10 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $127.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $952.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

