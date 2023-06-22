Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,006 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEUR stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

