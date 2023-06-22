Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,701 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 205.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 2.1 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

