Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $134.80 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.