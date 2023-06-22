Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 5th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.62 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

