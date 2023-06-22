Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,465,989,000,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Prudential

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.39) to GBX 1,700 ($21.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.39) to GBX 1,850 ($23.67) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.68) to GBX 1,550 ($19.83) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.