Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.