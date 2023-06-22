Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 39,496 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

