Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.9 %

BBVA opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

