Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

BKNG stock opened at $2,643.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,643.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,450.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

