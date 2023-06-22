Naviter Wealth LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in UDR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in UDR by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.