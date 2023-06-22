Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 81,941 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,941 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

