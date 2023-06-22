Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $110.95 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.