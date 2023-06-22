Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

