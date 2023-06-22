Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

