Naviter Wealth LLC Has $643,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Grid by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,093,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,275 ($16.31) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.38) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 1,080 ($13.82) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Stock Down 0.1 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

