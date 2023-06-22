Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 912 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,009,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after buying an additional 667,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

ELS stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.76%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

