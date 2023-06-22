Naviter Wealth LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

