Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,448 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

