Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 3,825 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.