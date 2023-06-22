Naviter Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,440,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.