Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 7,247 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

