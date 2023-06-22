FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 2.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.45.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.