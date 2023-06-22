Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.68 million. Steelcase also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Insider Activity

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 41.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 463.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 80,143.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

