Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 229,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 89,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

