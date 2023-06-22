PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 3,664,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,847,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.