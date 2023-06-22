PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 3,664,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,847,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
