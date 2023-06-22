M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,194,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 628,478 shares.The stock last traded at $44.18 and had previously closed at $44.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.