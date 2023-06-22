Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.00

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 226361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $870.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 172,719 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $157,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.