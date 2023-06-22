Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In related news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

