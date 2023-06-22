Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.95 and last traded at $169.06. Approximately 2,355,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,083,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

