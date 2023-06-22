iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

