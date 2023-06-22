Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

